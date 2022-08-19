Market rebound draws wary eye from some investors

With inflation remaining near multiyear highs, some investors worry parts of the market are in for another punishing selloff, especially if the Fed has to raise interest rates for longer than expected. When interest rates were at historic lows, investors got big returns from piling into shares of richly valued, often unprofitable companies. The fact that bond yields were so low made even the riskiest stocks—as well as other investments, like cryptocurrencies—look like an attractive proposition for many investors. Rising rates reverse that dynamic.