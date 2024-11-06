Markets
Market rebound in sight as Donald Trump leads in US presidential race
Summary
- According to analysts, the reason for the rebound will be short covering as institutional investors and proprietary traders have hedged their portfolios or taken naked shorts.
MUMBAI : Indian markets are poised to rebound from recent lows, with Donald Trump projected to win the 2024 US elections.
