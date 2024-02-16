Market Recap: Nifty Next-50 outperformed blue chips, Microcap 250 gained most in January
In January 2024, Indian equities started the new year on a positive trajectory, witnessing gains across broader indexes.
The new year began with positive trends in the stock markets, fostering optimism among investors, with an expectation that India’s robust macro fundamentals and strong corporate earnings will override geopolitical risks and inflation concerns.
