"Continuing with the bearish momentum from the last week the Nifty opened gap down & went down to breach the last week’s low of 17493. On the downside it received support near 17400 & recovered sharply towards the end of the session, resulting in a positive daily close. Consequently, the Nifty managed to hold above the 61.8% retracement of the Sept – Dec 2022 rise & 200 DEMA, which are near 17550. This makes today’s low of 17405 a crucial support. On the higher side, the index can test 17800, which will now act as a resistance as per the principle of role reversal." said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

