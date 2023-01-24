Market recovery hinges on quick inflation drop5 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:02 AM IST
- Hopes that price increases will cool rapidly have supported stocks and bonds this year
Behind this year’s improved start for markets lies a broad wager that inflation will soon post a once-in-a-generation decline.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×