Market recovery hinges on quick inflation drop

Hopes for a quick return to 2% inflation have encouraged bets that the Federal Reserve will pause and even reverse its interest-rate increases this year. Rate increases pummeled stocks and bonds in 2022, and a possible respite has sent both higher in January. The rally has extended to some of the riskier assets that had stung investors hardest last year, such as bitcoin and the ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund, known for its focus on fast-growing tech companies.