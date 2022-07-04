Market  regulator  shifts focus to monitoring AIFs

“It is important to note that section 15 EA of Sebi Act, 1992, was inserted by way of a recent amendment in 2019, by the ministry of finance and not many orders have been passed imposing penalties on AIFs. This order is an indication that Sebi has increased its surveillance, inspection, and enforcement in relation to the well-regulated but unenforced regime of AIF regulations. A consortium or industry body for AIFs such as the Indian Association of Alternative Investment Funds perhaps could come up with guidance notes for bringing uniformity in the industry," said Sumit Agrawal, founder, Regstreet Law Advisors.

