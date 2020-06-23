Market regulator to tweak  share pricing rules

According to Yash Ashar, partner and head of capital markets at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, the change will be advantageous for promoters. “This is likely to help promoters who had a much higher formula price than other investors. So, for example, the two-weeks formula of a company’s share price maybe ₹200 but the 26-week price average could be ₹400, thus, putting the promoters at a disadvantage. If the company undertook a preferential allotment of up to five FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) or a QIP (qualified institutional placement), the floor price would be ₹200. ‎Thus, at the present time, this formula is quite disadvantageous for the promoters," said Ashar.