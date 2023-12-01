Market riding high but 12 stocks are still down 30%-81% this year; check full list
Adani Group stocks continue to trade with significant declines despite recent uptick, with Adani Total Gas topping the list. Several other stocks, including Rajesh Exports, Brightcom Group, and Campus Activewear, have also witnessed significant drop this year.
Indian stocks witnessed a remarkable rally today, propelling the Nifty 50 to a fresh record high after a hiatus of two and a half months. The index surged to a new peak of 20,291 points in today's session and concluded the day at 20,267, gaining 0.67%. The rally in the market was supported by both domestic and global factors.
