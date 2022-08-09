Market rout sends state and city pension funds to worst year since 2009

Market rout sends state and city pension funds to worst year since 20093 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 04:48 PM IST
Simultaneous declines in stocks and bonds hammered the funds in the year ended in June, adding to pressure on government finances
Public pension plans lost a median 7.9% in the year ended June 30, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service data to be released Tuesday, their worst annual performance since 2009 and a fresh sign of the chronic financial stress facing governments and retirement savers.