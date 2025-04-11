Market rout shatters long-held beliefs on investing

By one measure, it has been the worst year for the “buy the dip" strategy in almost a century. Investors who have stepped in to buy shares on sale have instead been stuck with bigger losses. The S&P 500 has dropped 1.3% on average this year in the week after a one-day loss of at least 1%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. That would be the biggest such decline on record, in data going back to the 1920s.