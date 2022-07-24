Market rout shows dangers of margin lending, crypto style

In crypto, the legal and regulatory structures are far less developed. It isn’t always clear what a crypto lender can do with a counterparty’s collateral once it moves to liquidate. Lenders and the investment firms that borrow from them tend to have a much less-complete picture of each others’ finances than, say, a big bank like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and its hedge-fund clients, said Richard Lee, a partner at Crowell & Moring LLP.