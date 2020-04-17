Market seen on edge ahead of RBI governor's address; RIL, TCS in focus

Indian equity market on Friday is expected to be on the edge. Investors may take positions after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das's briefing at 10 am. SGX Nifty, which indicates the movement for Indian stocks, suggests a firm opening.

Asian stocks jumped in early deals today following the Wall Street's lead overnight. where key indices eked out gains amid choppy trade.

Data released overnight showed that a record 22 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits over the past month, though some investors took heart in the fact that claims had fallen for the second straight week.

Back home, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce a long-awaited stimulus package for businesses and workers to soften the devastating blow from the coronavirus lockdown that has pushed many companies to the brink of bankruptcy with revenues and cash flows disappearing overnight.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday raised ₹8,500 crore through bonds after the RBI decided to provide additional liquidity to banks to fund companies impacted by covid-19.

Software behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported net profit ₹8,093 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, down 0.8% sequentially from ₹8,118 crore in Q3, and missing analyst estimates. The management noted that the impact due to covid-19 lockdowns were limited on last two weeks of March.

In a sign some investors stayed averse to risk, the US dollar rose again and US Treasury yields slid to new lows. Bond investors agreed the outlook was glum and bought more US Treasuries, further flattening the curve. US 10-year and 30-year yields dropped to two-week lows, while the yield on two-year notes sank to a three-year trough of 0.187%. It recovered to 0.211% by early Friday, but was still over a 100 basis points below January levels.

The demand for safety helped the dollar index rise 0.3% to a one-week high of 99.954, while the euro recovered from a low of $1.0832 struck overnight to be up 0.18% at $1.0854. The greenback was little changed against the Japanese yen at 107.95 yen.

A firmer dollar led gold prices to retreat further from 7.5 year highs hit earlier in the week. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,707.50, while US gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,725.9.

Oil prices steadied a touch after hovering at an 18-year low overnight on fears that energy demand will collapse on the back of a global recession. US crude edged up 0.65% to $20, while Brent crude was flat at $27.82.

(Reuters contributed to the story.)