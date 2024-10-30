Is the market sell-off a Diwali offer you have been waiting for?

It’s the power of a bullish trend when the Nifty50 dipped below its 200-day moving average (DMA) in March 2023 and yet the bulls grabbed the opportunity at the long-term support zone offering. The markets rallied from 17,800 to 26,277—a gain of 47% in just 18 months. This rally included periods of consolidation as well as a few sharp corrections. Currently, the Nifty has not breached its medium-term rising trendline, signalling that the bulls are still in the game.