OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Market selloff: Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms erodes by over 3 lakh crore, RIL top drag

Market selloff: Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms erodes by over 3 lakh crore, RIL top drag

From the top-10 list, State Bank of India was the lone gainer as its valuation jumped ₹18,340.07 crore to reach ₹4,67,069.54 crore. (Reuters)Premium
From the top-10 list, State Bank of India was the lone gainer as its valuation jumped 18,340.07 crore to reach 4,67,069.54 crore. (Reuters)
 1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2022, 11:57 AM IST PTI

  • In a holiday-shortened past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1,836.95 points or 3.11% amid geopolitical tensions, global sell-off triggered by hawkish Federal Reserve and unabated foreign fund outflows
  • Nine of the top-10 most valued companies lost a whopping 3,09,178.44 crore in market valuation

Listen to this article

Nine of the top-10 most valued companies together lost a whopping 3,09,178.44 crore in market valuation last week as selloffs continued.

In a holiday-shortened past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,836.95 points or 3.11 per cent amid geopolitical tensions, global sell-off triggered by a hawkish US Federal Reserve and unabated foreign fund outflows.

From the top-10 list, State Bank of India was the lone gainer as its valuation jumped 18,340.07 crore to reach 4,67,069.54 crore.

Coming to those whose valuation got eroded were Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

The market valuation of RIL diminished by 96,512.22 crore to 15,79,779.47 crore, taking the biggest hit among the top-10 firms.

TCS suffered an erosion of 53,488.29 crore to 13,65,042.43 crore from its valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys tumbled 42,392.63 crore to 7,08,751.77 crore and that of HDFC Bank tanked 31,815.01 crore to reach 8,11,061.12 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance declined by 30,333.64 crore to 4,14,699.49 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by 16,291.53 crore to 5,42,407.86 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation plunged 15,814.77 crore to 3,93,174.23 crore.

The valuation of HDFC diminished by 13,319.96 crore to 4,56,102.42 crore and that of HUL went lower by 9,210.39 crore to 5,36,411.69 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued company by market valuation followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout