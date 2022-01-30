In a holiday-shortened past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1,836.95 points or 3.11% amid geopolitical tensions, global sell-off triggered by hawkish Federal Reserve and unabated foreign fund outflows
Nine of the top-10 most valued companies lost a whopping ₹3,09,178.44 crore in market valuation
Listen to this article
Nine of the top-10 most valued companies together lost a whopping ₹3,09,178.44 crore in market valuation last week as selloffs continued.
In a holiday-shortened past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,836.95 points or 3.11 per cent amid geopolitical tensions, global sell-off triggered by a hawkish US Federal Reserve and unabated foreign fund outflows.
Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation plunged ₹15,814.77 crore to ₹3,93,174.23 crore.
The valuation of HDFC diminished by ₹13,319.96 crore to ₹4,56,102.42 crore and that of HUL went lower by ₹9,210.39 crore to ₹5,36,411.69 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued company by market valuation followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!