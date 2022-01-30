Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nine of the top-10 most valued companies together lost a whopping ₹3,09,178.44 crore in market valuation last week as selloffs continued. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a holiday-shortened past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,836.95 points or 3.11 per cent amid geopolitical tensions, global sell-off triggered by a hawkish US Federal Reserve and unabated foreign fund outflows.

In a holiday-shortened past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,836.95 points or 3.11 per cent amid geopolitical tensions, global sell-off triggered by a hawkish US Federal Reserve and unabated foreign fund outflows.

From the top-10 list, State Bank of India was the lone gainer as its valuation jumped ₹18,340.07 crore to reach ₹4,67,069.54 crore.

Coming to those whose valuation got eroded were Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

The market valuation of RIL diminished by ₹96,512.22 crore to ₹15,79,779.47 crore, taking the biggest hit among the top-10 firms.

TCS suffered an erosion of ₹53,488.29 crore to ₹13,65,042.43 crore from its valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys tumbled ₹42,392.63 crore to ₹7,08,751.77 crore and that of HDFC Bank tanked ₹31,815.01 crore to reach ₹8,11,061.12 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation plunged ₹15,814.77 crore to ₹3,93,174.23 crore.

The valuation of HDFC diminished by ₹13,319.96 crore to ₹4,56,102.42 crore and that of HUL went lower by ₹9,210.39 crore to ₹5,36,411.69 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued company by market valuation followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

