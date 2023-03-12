Market sentiment remains bearish. Here's how you should trade3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 08:33 AM IST
- The market will be in sell-on-rise territory until Nifty closes above 17,850. On the lower end, supports are placed at 16,950, said Rupak De of LKP Securities
Nifty remained volatile in the week preceding its close at 1% lower. On the weekly timeframe, the index remained in a downward consolidation. Besides, it closed below the 50-week moving average, suggesting a rise in pessimism as investors awaited US non-farm payroll data.
