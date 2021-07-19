Market share gains of big firms to reflect in June qtr earnings

In the white goods and durables segment, analysts at ICICI Securities expect migration from unorganized to organized sector to steadily generate value for the latter. “The large appliances market in India is dominated by multinational companies (MNCs). Due to consistent technological changes and higher investments in R&D (research and development), we believe they will continue to dominate the said segment of the market," the brokerage said in a note.

