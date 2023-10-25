Market shed almost 4% in 5 sessions: What should investors do now?

Uncertainties from the Israel-Hamas conflict along with rising bond yields and crude oil prices, and continued foreign investor outflows, have continued to weigh on the Indian markets. Indian indices have already lost almost 4 percent in the last 5 sessions.

Just in today's deals, the Sensex fell over 1 percent to its intraday low of 63,912.16, breaching the 64,000 mark. It ended 0.8 percent or 523 points lower at 64,049.06. Meanwhile, Nifty also lost 1 percent to its day's low of 19,074.15 and settled 0.8 percent or 159.60 points lower at 19,122.15.

Both benchmarks have lost nearly 3 percent each so far in October. Meanwhile, from their peaks hit in September, the indices have lost around 6 percent each.

However, the decline in the mid-and smallcaps has been sharper with both these indices shedding 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, during October.

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, in his latest weekly note to investors, GREED & fear, said that he believes global financial markets are not yet fully factoring in any escalation in the Israel-Palestine geopolitical conflict.

"The pertinent point about ongoing events in West Asia from a financial market perspective is that, despite much talk about a pending ground invasion of Gaza, no such invasion has yet happened. This is beginning to make GREED & fear wonder if it is ever going to happen. The other pertinent point is the continuing comparative silence from Saudi Arabia, which makes GREED & fear assume that Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) does not want his ambitious strategy for developing the Saudi economy hijacked by the Palestine issue," Wood said. He also added that another immediate fallout of these developments has been on crude oil prices, which has risen to $94 a barrel (Brent crude), up nearly 12 percent from $84 a barrel a fortnight ago.

Investors concerned about a longer period of high rates have also kept the markets on the sidelines.

"The intense selling is due to the US yield touching 5 percent and the expectation that it will remain higher for longer. The markets a few months back were expecting 1 or 2 rate hikes followed by a series of rate cuts starting towards the 2nd half of the next year. I think markets are readjusting to the possibility of a 50 bps to 100 bps further rate hike or 25 bps to 50 bps rate hike followed by a long pause and no talk of a rate cut. The US economic data is just not cooling off and the Fed seems to be confused but adamant to take the US in a mild recession. The sooner the US economy starts to cool off the better it may be for equity markets as it will allow the Fed to cut rates. FII flow may be back once rate cut talk starts," explained Shrey Jain, Founder & CEO, SAS Online.

What should investors do?

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The uncertainties associated with the Israel-Hamas conflict will continue to weigh on markets in the near term. Positive news like the decline in the US bond yields and weakening crude can help the market to revive but it may not sustain given the uncertainty surrounding the West Asian conflict. Investors may opt for a cautious approach to the market till some clarity emerges on the geopolitical situation.

An important feature of the near-term market is the weakness of the broader market. On Monday, when the Nifty corrected by 1.3 percent, Nifty Smallcap crashed by 3.9 percent. Since the valuations in mid and small-cap space are higher than those of largecaps, this weakness is likely to persist. Safety is now in largecaps, particularly in banking majors which are fairly valued.

Pawan Bharaddia, Co-founder of Equitree Capital.

The market was waiting for an opportunity for profit booking - the recent hike in bond yields to 5%, increased geopolitical tensions risking a flare-up in the Middle East as well and early in-line corporate results have all just provided the platform for much-awaited correction. We don’t think this is leading to any panic. However, from hereon market is likely to become more stock-specific rather than a broad-based bull phase. We may see consolidation for a month or so and then Q3 earnings should take over the sentiments

Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares

The markets are reacting to the uncertainty that persists through the geopolitical heat-up led by the Middle East (Israel-Hamas conflict). Along with these, the other factors are the rising bond yield and dollar index as well as crude oil price fluctuations supported by the technical confirmations of the head and shoulder breakdown in Nifty and double top breakdown in Bank Nifty. Cumulatively, this has led to a cautious investor fraternity, which is the right approach, till some clarity emerges on the global front.

Technical outlook

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets extended its decline and lost over half a percent amid mixed signals. After the flat start, Nifty gradually drifted lower and breached crucial support at 19,200. Most sectors traded in sync wherein realty, financials and IT were the top losers. The broader indices too remained under pressure and lost nearly half a percent each.

Nifty has breached the lower band i.e. 19,200 of the broadening formation and now the next crucial support comes at 200 EMA, which currently lies around 18,830 levels. And, it also coincides with the neckline (breakout) area of the previous consolidation range. Meanwhile, global cues and the scheduled expiry of October month derivatives contracts would add to the choppiness. Traders should align their positions accordingly and prefer index majors over others.

Choice Broking

The Indian stock market faced significant downward pressure as investors grew increasingly concerned about the geopolitical tensions and increasing bond yields in the US. Nifty has broken its important support of 19,220 and closed below the mentioned levels indicating breakdown of head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of MintGenie. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

