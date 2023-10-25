Market shed almost 4% in 5 sessions: What should investors do now?
Uncertainties from the Israel-Hamas war along with rising bond yields and crude oil prices, and continued foreign investor outflows have continued to weigh on the Indian markets. Indian indices have already lost almost 4 percent in the last 5 sessions. What should you do?
