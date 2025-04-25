Market shift: Retail investors and HNIs turn bearish on index futures following Pahalgam attack
SummaryRetail investors and HNIs turn bearish on Nifty and Bank Nifty index futures after the Pahalgam attack, marking their first shift in over six months, though experts discount signs of panic.
Retail investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) turned net bearish on index futures on Friday for the first time in over six months, just days after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 Indians and a foreign national in Kashmir. Yet, market participants say the move doesn’t signal a broader sell-off—at least not yet.