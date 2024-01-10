Market in 2024: 3 important triggers that could drive equities this year and what investors should do
While the current setting doesn’t indicate chances of a material correction, staggered investment may be considered for fresh investments to benefit from any near-term volatility, suggested Quantum.
In 2023, the domestic equity market demonstrated a remarkable performance, reminiscent of the bullish trend observed in 2017. Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex exhibited substantial gains, climbing around 20 percent. However, what truly stood out were the midcap and smallcap segments, outpacing the benchmarks by a considerable margin.
