Market strategy in 2024: Kotak Institutional lists 3 key challenges investors will face this year

The Indian stock market continued its decline for the third consecutive session on Thursday, influenced by weak global cues. Following the highest intraday loss since June 13, 2022, on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 index opened lower and touched an intraday low of 21,285.55. The BSE Sensex also opened lower and reached an intraday low of 70,665.50.

Over the past three sessions, the Nifty 50 index witnessed a decline from 22,097 to 21,406, marking a loss of 812 points. During the same period, the BSE Sensex plummeted from 73,327.94 to 70,665.50, reflecting a loss of 2,662 points.

Financial experts attribute the decline in Indian stocks to five main factors. Firstly, the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve has impacted global markets. Secondly, disappointing economic data from China has contributed to the negative sentiment. Thirdly, there is a concern about the rise in US bond yields. Additionally, tensions in the Middle East are influencing market behavior. Lastly, experts note an overbought condition in the Indian stock market, contributing to the overall global market downturn. The combination of these factors is considered responsible for the current downward trend in stock markets worldwide.

"China's economic data has been disappointing, with its GDP falling below expectations. Additionally, reports indicate a decline in real estate prices in several Chinese cities, leading to concerns about China's overall economic performance. The global market is under pressure, with statements from the Reserve Governor in the United States hinting at potential interest rate changes in February, contributing to a negative sentiment. HDFC Bank's financial results have also had a significant impact, as the bank's stock has been underperforming for the past 2-3 years. The recent merger of HDFC has further influenced the market, causing a decline," explained Saurabh Jain- Equity Head, Research- Fundamentals, SMC Global Securities.

While the market started on a strong note, the recent correction has the investors on their toes.

In a recent note, brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities noted that the market’s extreme focus on incremental developments versus fundamentals will add to challenges for the investors including (1) a disconnect between price and value, (2) likely underperformance, despite high churn and (3) classic top-of-the-cycle mistakes, given investments on incremental developments without any consideration of fundamentals.

The disconnect between price and value: According to the brokerage, there are three key factors contributing to a potential sustained disconnect between price and value across sectors and stocks in the Indian market. Firstly, the Indian economy boasts reasonable macroeconomic fundamentals, characterised by two robust parameters and two weak but improving ones. Secondly, the market exhibits strong earnings growth prospects projected over FY2024-26E. Thirdly, the anticipated decline in global interest rates may further contribute to this divergence.

Despite these factors, Kotak noted that the market might be relying on incremental developments and overlooking rich valuations across various sectors and stocks for the time being. While this could offer a sense of comfort in the short term, the brokerage cautions that this approach might lead to more significant issues down the line. The disconnect between price and value may persist, potentially posing challenges and risks in future market dynamics.

Performance may still be a challenge: The brokerage expressed uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of an 'incremental' strategy in generating 'excess' returns over extended periods. Two main reasons were highlighted: (1) The likelihood of incorrect timing, both in entering and exiting sectors and stocks. It was suggested that greater profits may be achieved by identifying themes that are still undiscovered, as opposed to when positive factors are already largely priced in, such as the housing sector in 2020-21 compared to the current scenario. (2) The performance of an incremental strategy was noted to be similar to the market's performance during the momentum phase but potentially much worse during any reversion to the mean. This raises concerns about the strategy's ability to adapt and perform consistently across different market conditions.

Investing in incremental developments will work until it does not: The brokerage has raised concerns about the increased investment risks associated with relying predominantly on incremental developments as an investment strategy. Two key points were emphasised: (1) the potential for a significant disconnect between price and value being overlooked when employing an incremental strategy, with this concern valid across all price points; and (2) the substantial losses investors may incur if and when price and value align, either through moderate-to-severe price corrections or an extended period of time correction. Kotak suggested that incremental developments may already be factored into the market, particularly evident in sectors such as automobiles & components, electricity utilities, and IT services where pricing may not accurately reflect the underlying value.

Hence, many anomalies across sectors and stocks on incremental approach, the brokerage pointed out.

Kotak has observed various anomalies within sectors and stocks on a bottom-up analysis. Two key points are highlighted: (1) there are discrepancies in the market capitalisation of sectors, with questionable price, volume, and profitability assumptions in perpetuity, and (2) the multiples of both sectors and individual stocks are currently higher than in more favorable periods in recent history, based on a 'bottoming-out' thesis. It's worth noting that IT services companies are trading at elevated multiples despite expectations of lower growth and higher Cost of Equity (CoE) compared to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, Kotak assumes that banks are facing challenges due to the 'peaking-out' thesis, anticipating a decline in Net Interest Margins (NIMs) and an increase in credit costs.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

