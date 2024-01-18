Market strategy in 2024: Kotak Institutional lists 3 key challenges investors will face this year
The Indian stock market continued its decline for the third consecutive session on Thursday, influenced by weak global cues. In a recent note, Kotak Institutional Equities noted that the market’s extreme focus on incremental developments versus fundamentals will add to challenges for the investors.
The Indian stock market continued its decline for the third consecutive session on Thursday, influenced by weak global cues. Following the highest intraday loss since June 13, 2022, on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 index opened lower and touched an intraday low of 21,285.55. The BSE Sensex also opened lower and reached an intraday low of 70,665.50.
