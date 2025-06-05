Market strategy: Indian equities inexpensive, poised for long-term gains: Morgan Stanley; OW on financials, industrials

Indian stock market offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity amid heightened global uncertainty, Morgan Stanley said. The firm sees India as a relative outperformer even in a challenging global macro environment, backed by robust domestic fundamentals and structural drivers of growth.

In its latest equity strategy report, the global brokerage maintains a constructive view on India, pegging its BSE Sensex target at 89,000 by June 2026. In a more optimistic bull-case scenario, the firm forecasts the Sensex could touch the 1 lakh mark.

Morgan Stanley argues that the Indian equity market has shown remarkable resilience since September 2024, digesting multiple layers of negative news — ranging from corrections in small- and mid-caps (SMIDs) to India-Pakistan war. Despite this, large-cap indices are within 5% of their all-time highs.

The brokerage firm notes that while headline indices have held up, Indian equities have meaningfully de-rated in relative terms — whether against long bonds, gold, or India's share in global GDP — thereby opening up valuation comfort for long-term investors.

Fundamentals Remain Strong The report outlines several macro and structural strengths that underpin the India growth story:

Macro Stability: India continues to benefit from favourable terms of trade, a falling primary deficit, and low inflation volatility.

Corporate Earnings: Aided by a pickup in private capex, balance sheet releveraging, and rising discretionary consumption, earnings are expected to grow at mid-to-high teens CAGR over the next 3–5 years.

Retail Flows: Domestic investors remain a steady source of capital, even during recent market sell-offs, indicating structural depth in the investor base.

Geopolitical Tailwinds: India’s new doctrine on terrorism and a surprisingly strong military response have reinforced confidence in the country’s internal security and strategic readiness.

Undervalued by Foreign Investors: Morgan Stanley notes that foreign portfolio positioning in India is at its weakest level since 2000, although early signs of a shift in sentiment are emerging.

Moreover, catalysts that could drive sentiment include dovish moves by the RBI, GST rate cuts, progress on a trade deal with the US, and better-than-expected growth data.

Portfolio Strategy: Prefer Domestic Cyclicals Morgan Stanley recommends an overweight stance on domestic cyclicals over defensives and external-facing sectors, with a preference for financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials. The brokerage remains underweight on energy, materials, utilities, and healthcare.

The brokerage sees this as a “stock pickers’ market”, driven more by company fundamentals than by top-down macro narratives. It is agnostic to market capitalization in its approach but notes that average active positions are relatively conservative at 80 basis points, reflecting current global uncertainties.