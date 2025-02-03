Stock market strategy: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined over a percent each on Monday, weighed down by weak global cues. The Union Budget 2025-2026 failed to impress the domestic equity market, but gave a boost to the consumption stocks.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has corrected over 11% from its record high level, amid sustained selling by foreign institutional investors (FII), concerns over high valuations and weak domestic corporate earnings growth.

After this double-digit correction, analysts believe that the market seems to be less expensive. Additionally, the balanced fiscal approach of the Union Budget 2025-2026, potential repo rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and attractive large-cap valuations are expected to be key drivers for FY26. JM Financial outlines a cautiously optimistic outlook for the Indian stock market.

Budget FY26: Striking the Right Balance The biggest takeaway from Budget FY26 is the government’s success in boosting middle-class consumption through tax reductions without sacrificing fiscal discipline. JM Financial suggests this disciplined fiscal stance could be a strategic move to encourage the RBI to initiate a rate cut cycle, potentially starting as early as February 2025.

Nifty 50 EPS Growth: Strong FY26 Outlook Nifty 50 earnings per share (EPS) growth for FY25 has been revised downward to 3.8%, by JM Financial, reflecting a lackluster performance in the first half of the fiscal year. The first two quarters saw modest YoY growth of 5.5% and 4.2%, respectively, with Q3 numbers also trailing expectations.

However, JM Financial is optimistic about FY26, forecasting an 18.3% EPS growth. This optimism is rooted in several factors: tax relief measures supporting urban consumption, an expected revival in the rural economy due to favorable monsoon conditions, and sustained government capex growth.

Valuations Turn Attractive Post-Correction The recent stock market correction has made large-cap stocks more attractive. The Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices have dropped by 12%, 14%, and 16% from their recent peaks in Q3FY25.

“Valuations are relatively less expensive now with Nifty50 large cap valuations having dipped below +1 sd. Interestingly, the bond yield premium above earnings yield suggests the market is cheaper than what the Nifty 50 P/E multiples suggest. Midcap and small cap valuations still seem expensive even though earnings growth might be stronger in these names vis-à-vis large caps,” JM Financial said.

Rate Cuts on the Horizon JM Financial anticipates the RBI will commence a shallow rate cut cycle of 50 basis points (bps) to 75 bps in 2025, starting from February. The appointment of a new RBI Governor and a favorable inflation outlook — expected to ease to 4.5%-4.6% — support this expectation. Additionally, the RBI’s recent liquidity measures, including bond purchases and repo operations, signal preparations for a rate cut environment.

Top stock picks post Budget JM Financial’s top stock picks post-Budget FY26 include Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, DLF, Havells India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SRF, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hindalco Industries, BHEL, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Godrej Consumer Products and KPIT Technologies.