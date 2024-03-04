Market Strategy: Harshad Patil of Tata AIA suggests this approach for investors this year
With the 2024 general elections knocking at the door and the incumbent Modi government most likely to retain office for the third term, Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, advises investors to look at a bottom-up stock-picking approach going ahead.
