Market strategy: Where are Nifty 50, Sensex, Bank Nifty headed this week? Top things investors should watch?

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Friday, 9 October, breaking an eight-week losing streak, although the recovery remained modest amid concerns over elevated crude oil prices and tighter monetary conditions.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.3% to close at 22,520.45, while the BSE Sensex advanced 1.23% to 72,472.33. IT stocks led gains after Tata Consultancy Services' quarterly earnings highlighted growing contributions from artificial intelligence and robust international business growth.

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For the week, the Nifty 50 gained 0.44%, while the Sensex rose 0.78%. However, the rebound came after a prolonged correction, with the two indices losing 8.7% and 8.4%, respectively, over the preceding eight weeks.

The key question for investors is whether the latest gains can develop into a meaningful recovery. Technical indicators are showing early signs of stabilisation, but the indices continue to face resistance from key moving averages. The coming sessions will be important in determining whether buying momentum can strengthen or selling pressure will return.

Also Read | Nifty 50 sinks to an 18-month low as rate fears bite

Nifty 50 outlook: Key support and resistance levels to watch The Nifty 50 has snapped its eight-week losing streak, but technical analysts remain divided on whether the rebound signals a sustained trend reversal or a temporary pullback. While early signs of stabilisation have emerged, the index needs to overcome key resistance levels to strengthen the recovery outlook.

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Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the Nifty formed a Doji candlestick on the weekly chart and a bullish Harami pattern on the daily chart, both near a crucial support confluence comprising the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) and the lower trendline of a rising channel. Bullish crossovers in the daily RSI and Stochastic indicators suggest that immediate downside pressure could remain limited. However, Shah said follow-through buying over the next few sessions is essential to confirm a meaningful reversal, as the index continues to trade below its key moving averages.

Shah identified 22,200–22,250 as the crucial support zone and 22,750–22,800 as the immediate resistance band. A decisive break below 22,200 could revive the downtrend, while a sustained move above 22,800 could open the way towards 23,100 and 23,300.

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Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty gained 0.44% to close at 22,520.45, snapping its eight-week losing streak. However, the sharp midweek sell-off followed by a rebound highlights persistent volatility. He noted that a sustained reversal would require consistent buying interest and improving market breadth, rather than a single-session recovery.

Mishra identified the 22,200–22,400 zone as a crucial support area. Holding above this range could pave the way for a recovery towards 23,000–23,300. However, a decisive breakdown below this support zone could trigger renewed weakness, dragging the index towards 21,700–22,000.

Sensex outlook: 73,200 is the level to watch The Sensex also snapped its eight-week losing streak, ending the week 0.78% higher. However, Shah noted that the index formed a High Wave candle on the weekly chart, signalling indecision among market participants.

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The formation has emerged near the previous swing low, making the next directional move particularly important. A sustained follow-through rally would be needed to confirm a meaningful reversal.

Although the Sensex remains below its key moving averages, its momentum indicators are showing signs of stabilisation. The daily RSI is approaching the 40 mark and trading above its nine-day average, suggesting that selling pressure could be easing in the short term.

According to Shah, the 73,000–73,200 zone is the key resistance area. A decisive move above 73,200 could extend the recovery towards 74,000, then 74,600.

On the downside, the 71,200–71,000 range is the crucial support zone. A sustained break below 71,000 could signal a resumption of the broader downtrend and trigger fresh selling pressure.

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For investors, the Sensex's ability to reclaim the 73,200 level could provide an important indication of whether the recent recovery is gaining strength.

Bank Nifty outlook: Can the index sustain its relative strength? The Bank Nifty outperformed the frontline indices last week, gaining 1.45%, although its narrow trading range and small-bodied weekly candle indicated consolidation and indecision. Technical indicators are showing some improvement, but the index remains below key moving averages, leaving the broader trend vulnerable.

Shah of SBI Securities said the Bank Nifty's relative-strength ratio against the Nifty continues to form higher tops and higher bottoms, signalling sustained outperformance. The daily RSI is hovering around 45 and trending higher, while the daily MACD has registered a bullish crossover, suggesting limited downside risk in the near term.

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Shah identified 54,300–54,400 as the key support zone and 55,900–56,000 as the immediate resistance band. A decisive move above 56,000 could extend the pullback towards 57,000 and then 57,600. However, a sustained break below 54,300 could revive selling pressure.

On the Bank Nifty, Mishra said the index remains sensitive to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy stance, borrowing costs and movements in global bond yields. Quarterly business updates and market reactions to earnings are also likely to influence its next directional move.

According to Mishra, the index needs to decisively cross 55,800 for the recovery to gain traction, potentially opening the way towards the moving-average ribbon resistance near 56,600. On the downside, 53,800 is the first key support, followed by 52,700.

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Until the Bank Nifty decisively clears its immediate resistance levels, Mishra recommends a selective and cautious approach.

Key events to watch: Inflation data, Q2 earnings and global cues Investors will track India's September CPI and WPI inflation data for signals on price pressures following the RBI's recent rate hike and shift towards calibrated tightening. The Q2 FY27 earnings season will also gather momentum, with HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Nestle India scheduled to announce their results. Corporate guidance and commentary on demand and margins will be key to assessing the earnings outlook.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows and rupee movements will remain in focus, as persistent foreign selling and currency weakness could constrain the sustainability of the recent market recovery.

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Globally, US CPI and core inflation, producer price index (PPI) and retail sales data will shape expectations around the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Movements in US Treasury yields, crude oil prices and geopolitical developments will also influence investor risk appetite.

Market Strategy ahead Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50's eight-week losing streak has ended, but the broader market correction may not be over. A sustainable recovery will depend on improving market breadth, stable crude oil prices and stronger follow-through buying.

Mishra said the coming week will be crucial in determining whether the recent rebound can extend beyond short-covering and selective buying. Inflation data, corporate earnings, crude oil movements and foreign fund flows will remain key drivers of market sentiment. While India's growth outlook offers support, elevated global bond yields and energy-related risks continue to weigh on valuations and investor confidence.

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He advised traders to remain selective, avoid excessive leverage and follow disciplined risk management. Investors should prioritise companies with resilient earnings, strong balance sheets and pricing power, while considering staggered accumulation at appropriate valuations.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.