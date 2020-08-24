Market surge points to growing disconnect with real economy

If India’s fear-gauge, the India volatility index (VIX), is any indication, the panic over the pandemic and its fallout on the economy is officially over. The index has cooled off sharply from the March highs during the market rout and is hovering around a six-month low. It has plunged 76% from the highs of 86.64 touched on 24 March when stock indexes crashed more than 10% in a single day. A fall in the VIX index indicates investors’ fear about a sell-off in equities is ebbing.