Market timings: RBI increases trading hours. Details here

Market timings: RBI increases trading hours. Details here2 min read . 06:10 AM IST
- Market timings: From 18th April 2022, trading at RBI regulated markets will begin at its pre-Covid timings i.e. at morning 9:00 AM instead of 10 AM
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Market timings: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased market timings for various markets regulated by the central bank of India. From 18th April 2022, trading at RBI regulated markets like Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives, Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives, Repo in Corporate Bonds, etc. will begin at its pre-Covid timings i.e. at morning 9:00 AM instead of 10 AM.
Market timings: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased market timings for various markets regulated by the central bank of India. From 18th April 2022, trading at RBI regulated markets like Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives, Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives, Repo in Corporate Bonds, etc. will begin at its pre-Covid timings i.e. at morning 9:00 AM instead of 10 AM.
So, from Monday, trading hours for these RBI regulated markets will be morning 9:00 AM to evening 3:30 PM. The central bank of India said that it has taken this decision after ease in Covid-19 restrictions.
So, from Monday, trading hours for these RBI regulated markets will be morning 9:00 AM to evening 3:30 PM. The central bank of India said that it has taken this decision after ease in Covid-19 restrictions.
Informing about its decision, the RBI said, "With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 A.M."
The trading hours for various markets regulated by the RBI were amended with effect from 7th April 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by Covid-19. Subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from 9th November 2020.
RBI regulated markets and its revised timings:
Thus, from 18th April 2022, trading at Call/notice/term money, Market repo in Government Securities, Tri-party repo in Government Securities, Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit, Repo in Corporate Bonds, Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills), Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives (other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges) and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges) will begin at its pre-Covid timings i.e. 9:00 AM instead of 10:00 AM. Trading at these RBI regulated markets will end at its usual 3:30 PM time. So, the new RBI regulation has increased trading hours at these regulated financial market by an hour.