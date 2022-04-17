Market timings: RBI increases trading hours. Details here

Thus, from 18th April 2022, trading at Call/notice/term money, Market repo in Government Securities, Tri-party repo in Government Securities, Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit, Repo in Corporate Bonds, Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills), Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives (other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges) and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges) will begin at its pre-Covid timings i.e. 9:00 AM instead of 10:00 AM. Trading at these RBI regulated markets will end at its usual 3:30 PM time. So, the new RBI regulation has increased trading hours at these regulated financial market by an hour.

