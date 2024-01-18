Nifty, Sensex fall for 3rd straight session: Is this the right time to buy stocks?

After starting the year 2024 on a high note, hitting new peaks and surpassing new levels, the Indian market has seen some consolidation in 3 straight sessions. The global scenario remained subdued, exacerbated by elevated US treasury yields reaching a 5-week high, deepening investor pessimism. Apart from this, a massive correction in banking stocks post HDFC Bank's December quarter results, foreign portfolio investors turning net sellers and a rise in oil prices also weakened investor sentiment.

After an over 1,600-point loss in the previous session, the Sensex lost over 800 points in intra-day deals today (January 18). The BSE Sensex fell 0.81 percent to 70,918.07, and the NSE Nifty 50 lost 0.91 percent to 21,374.95.

"A nosedive correction in banking stocks, along with concerns over delays in US FED rate cuts, impacted market sentiments. The addition of discouraging Chinese growth data and rising US bond yields also resulted in widespread profit-booking. Given the elevated valuations, coupled with the fact that optimism regarding earnings and GDP growth for FY24 is already reflected in the market, triggered the correction," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Moreover, there was also a sell-off in other emerging markets like Taiwan and Korea, indicating that this is an emerging market correction driven by FPI outflows. The FPI selling figures in India yesterday were huge at ₹10,578 crore. In the context of rising bond yields in the US, FPIs may sell again. But this is likely to be countered by DII buying in fairly valued large caps with growth potential.

However, earlier this week, the benchmark Nifty surpassed a new landmark of 22,000 while Sensex crossed the 73,000 mark for the first time ever on January 15.

The recent record-high rally in the benchmark indices was primarily driven by the information technology (IT) sector, as industry leaders such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and HCL posted a healthy performance in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

While experts believe that the market valuations were expensive on the back of multiple new peaks hit since September last year, do the recent corrections make for a good buying opportunity?

Also, what should be one's strategy in this market scenario?

Let's see what the experts have to say:

Saurabh Jain - Equity Head, Research - Fundamentals, SMC Global Securities

Timing the market is challenging, but in times of a market downturn, it may be prudent to gradually accumulate positions. Although some stocks may experience short-term declines, if the fundamentals of a sector and specific stocks remain strong, it could be an opportunity to strengthen your portfolio. Investors should consider buying fundamentally robust stocks and sectors, focusing on the long-term perspective rather than short-term market fluctuations.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS

After the significant upmove we have witnessed recently, markets are taking a breather, especially since market valuations are higher than historical multiples. Thus, in the near term, we expect heightened levels of volatility in the markets while we remain constructive on the Indian markets from the medium to long-term perspective due to strong economic growth.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

Investors may wait and watch for this turbulence to subside. The resilience of IT stocks in this crash is an indication of the strength of the sector. Apart from IT, largecaps like RIL, ICICI Bank, L&T, and Bharti have the strength to tide over this turbulence. Further dips in HDFC Bank will provide buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Mukesh Kochar, National Head of Wealth at AUM Capital

There are a number of factors that triggered this fall. The most important one is the HDFC Bank quarterly result which disappointed the market. The pressure on net interest income is visible due to less growth in deposits. The average growth of deposits was too low compared to the guidance. This has triggered the sale of HDFC Bank and ultimately created pressure on the overall banking space. Secondly dollar index again started inching up and the US yield increased by around 10 bps due to the comment of the Federal Reserve governor on being cautious about early rate reduction which the market is expecting in March to happen. Chinese GDP continues to suffer and has delivered a lower growth rate again. Both these factors kept the global market weak and hence impacted our market too. In addition to that the market has run up a lot in the last few days and hence required a correction.

Investors should always look at the broader picture with a long-term view and should ignore any short-term noise. The only thing that is important is to maintain proper asset allocation and avoid penny stock ideas. The idea of making quick money should be avoided.

Anuj Bajpai, Founder & CEO, Liquide

New investors might want to hold off on entering the market just yet, as more retracement in the Nifty is anticipated. A more opportune entry point could be around 20,300-20,500 levels, where investors can consider starting new positions. Nonetheless, even at these peak levels, investing in exchange-traded Funds (ETFs) or diversified baskets is advisable rather than chasing individual stocks. The real key to successful investing lies in strategic portfolio diversification and choosing actively managed funds that employ adaptable strategies for reducing risk.

Vinay Paharia, CIO, PGIM India Mutual Fund

Post the sharp runup in markets, we are cautious on the near-term return potential of the equity markets, while remaining optimistic for the medium to long term. Mid Caps and Small Caps in general have become more expensive after the recent runup. Many weak (low growth + low quality) Mid Caps and Small Caps are in the bubble zone and caution is advised. Strong (high growth + high quality) Mid Caps and Small Caps may still present opportunities for long-term investors. On a relative top-down basis, we are finding better upside in large-cap stocks versus mid-cap and small-cap stocks and see lesser earnings volatility for domestic consumption-oriented versus export-oriented sectors.

Technical View

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart

The Indian markets witnessed a cataclysmic event today (Jan 17) as the Nifty Bank index went into freefall, plummeting a staggering 2,000 points—the biggest single-day plunge since March 2022. The index ended the day battered and bruised at 46,064, leaving investors in a state of shock and analysts desperately searching for answers.

The Technical Banknifty has witnessed a breakdown of a head-and-shoulders formation on the daily chart with heavy volume selling. In the last trading session, it broke 50-DMA and moved towards 100-DMA at around 45400 levels. The overall structure is distorted as it trades below the 9, 20, and 50 DMA moving averages, and the momentum indicators are also negatively poised.

On an immediate basis, the gap area of 45500–44800 is a key support area where we can expect a bounceback. Now, 47,000 will act as an immediate hurdle in any pullback.

Nifty has also slipped below 20-DMA, where 21,450 is an immediate support level and 21,000–20,800 is a critical demand zone. 21,840–22,000 will be the key resistance zone at any pullback.

Shitij Gandhi- Sr. Technical Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities

Technically 21,550 is major support for Nifty, below which further weakness can be seen till 21,300 as well, however, we suggest traders use these dips to create fresh longs as the market undertone is likely to remain in favour of bulls. On the higher side now 21,800-21,850 zone would act as a strong hurdle for the index.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!