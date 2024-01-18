Nifty, Sensex fall for 3rd straight session: Is this the right time to buy stocks?
While experts believe that the market valuations were expensive on the back of multiple new peaks hit since September last year, do the recent corrections make for a good buying opportunity?
After starting the year 2024 on a high note, hitting new peaks and surpassing new levels, the Indian market has seen some consolidation in 3 straight sessions. The global scenario remained subdued, exacerbated by elevated US treasury yields reaching a 5-week high, deepening investor pessimism. Apart from this, a massive correction in banking stocks post HDFC Bank's December quarter results, foreign portfolio investors turning net sellers and a rise in oil prices also weakened investor sentiment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started