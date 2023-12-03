Markets
Market to gap up as F&O bears dive for cover
Summary
- Concerns around next year’s general election are likely to abate following the outcome of the state elections, but analysts say the market will still expect tighter fiscal measures
The Nifty 50 index could gap up at opening on Monday and test 20,500 levels following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sweep of the Hindi heartland in the recent state elections, thanks to bears covering their short derivatives positions.
