Market to open with 200-plus point cut
- For Indian stocks, this week is a power-packed one with results of TCS today, HCL Tech on October 12 and Infy on October 13.
Nifty could open with a sharp 250-point plus downward cut at 17,050 levels, signals the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty.
The SGX, a derivative of Nifty, traded at 17,056 at 8:30 am IST against the Nifty closing on Friday at 17,315. The Indian stock market opens at 9:15 am.
US stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, Indian night time, with Dow down 2% and Nasdaq seeing an almost 4% cut.
Nifty options as of Friday showed strong support at 17,000 and resistance at 17,400. So far in October, FPIs purchased shares worth ₹2440 crore, selling ₹1.66 lakh crore of shares this month .