Stocks lift off as saffron storm brews in market crystal ball
SummaryMarkets could rejoice with another 2.5-3% rise if the NDA gets 400 or more seats, or could witness serious profit booking if the actual numbers show the incumbent winning closer to 300-310 seats as anticipated before the exit polls. An in-line result will also not cause too much euphoria
MUMBAI : Forecasts of a saffron storm fired up stocks on Monday as the nation awaited Lok Sabha election results, with bulls scrambling for shares and bears racing to cover their shorts. After the Nifty and Sensex ended with the biggest gains in 39 months, experts said an encore is likely on Tuesday - If the final results match pollsters' predictions, that is.