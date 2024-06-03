Stocks lift off as saffron storm brews in market crystal ball

However, Agrawal said the short-term impact of 400 seats is being "overestimated" but the long-term impact is being "grossly underestimated." "The world is looking at the results this election throws up. If Modi gets a third term with 400 seats, it would enhance the world's perception about him and his policies in a vast democracy like India. The (longer term) impact would be an appreciation of the rupee, Reserve Bank of India mopping up dollars to curb rupee appreciation, thereby increasing its reserves, more inward remittances by NRIs and last but not least, improvement in the country's global credit ratings," explained Agrawal.