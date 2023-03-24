Market turmoil leaves investors poorer by ₹1.52 lakh cr in last 6 sessions: What's next?2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv was the biggest loser among the Sensex constituents, sliding 3.81 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, RIL, HCL Tech, SBI, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Titan
Investors have lost more than ₹1.52 lakh crore in the last six trading sessions, dragged down by massive selling in the metal, energy and realty stocks amid a bearish trend in Asian and European markets.
