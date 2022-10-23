Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Market valuation of eight of top-10 firms adds 2 lakh cr; RIL biggest gainer

Market valuation of eight of top-10 firms adds 2 lakh cr; RIL biggest gainer

1 min read . 11:07 AM ISTLivemint
Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,387.18 points or 2.39 per cent.

Barring HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, rest eight firms in the top-10 pack witnessed addition in their market valuation.

The market valuation of eight of the top 10 firms together added 2,03,335.28 crore last week amid an overall positive trend in equities. 

From these firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainer. Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,387.18 points or 2.39 per cent.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of index heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped 68,296.41 crore to stand at 16,72,365.60 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) added 30,120.57 crore, taking its valuation to 5,00,492.23 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation climbed 25,946.89 crore to 6,32,264.39 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced 18,608.76 crore to 6,23,828.23 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation grew by 17,385.1 crore to stand at 4,43,612.09 crore.

The market valuation of ITC jumped 16,739.62 crore to 4,28,453.62 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) spurted 15,276.54 crore to 11,48,722.59 crore.

The mcap of Infosys soared 10,961.39 crore to 6,31,216.21 crore.

However, the valuation of Bajaj Finance plunged 4,878.68 crore to 4,35,416.70 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined 1,503.89 crore to reach 8,01,182.91 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 most valued firms chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HUL, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

