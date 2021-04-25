Hindustan Unilever Ltd was the biggest loser with its market cap plunging by ₹34,914.58 crore to reach ₹5,42,292 crore at close on Friday.
Nine of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of ₹1,33,433.64 crore from market valuation in-tandem with a weak broader market trend last week.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd was the biggest loser with its market cap plunging by ₹34,914.58 crore to reach ₹5,42,292 crore at close on Friday. Tata Consultancy Services lost 30,887.07 crore in valuation to ₹11,50,331 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.