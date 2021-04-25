Nine of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of ₹1,33,433.64 crore from market valuation in-tandem with a weak broader market trend last week.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd was the biggest loser with its market cap plunging by ₹34,914.58 crore to reach ₹5,42,292 crore at close on Friday. Tata Consultancy Services lost 30,887.07 crore in valuation to ₹11,50,331 crore.

During the last week which was holiday-truncated, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 953.58 points or 1.95 per cent.

Among other losers, the valuation of Reliance Industries diminished by ₹18,764.75 crore to ₹12,07,283.32 crore and that of HDFC tumbled ₹13,755.09 crore to ₹4,50,499.54 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by ₹10,270.09 crore to ₹2,86,601.44 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys dropped by ₹7,967.43 crore to take its valuation to ₹5,68,308.25 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by ₹7,800.58 crore to ₹7,79,671.98 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation declined by ₹5,995.06 crore to ₹3,43,907.94 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped by ₹3,078.99 crore to ₹3,00,268.56 crore.

In contrast, ICICI Bank added ₹2,412.18 crore to take its valuation to ₹3,94,315.01 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.