‘If the market is so overpriced, why isn't it declining?’
Dipti Sharma 7 min read 02 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Summary
- Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors, suggests that investors should remain invested through any correction. The negativity and concerns about market valuations, while partly valid, don’t outweigh the benefits of a long-term investment strategy.
At present, there is a sentiment split: some feel they have missed out on gains by not investing, while others who are already invested are anxious about potential corrections and contemplating selling, said Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors.
