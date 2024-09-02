When everyone pushes a single narrative that the market is expensive, people get more fearful and scared. If the market is so overpriced, why isn't it declining? In my view, the market could become even more expensive from here in the next few years. Historically, when interest rates rise, markets tend to dip, but they rebound when rates are cut. With the Fed beginning to cut rates, foreign institutional investor (FII) money is likely to come significantly, so we'll likely see more buying, which could drive prices even higher.