Market veterans highlight the losses new-age tech firm investors are sitting on

Shares of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa are in the news these days as investors have lost a massive amount of wealth in the past few months. Though listing of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa was a big hit as it listed on the Indian stock market at a bumper premium of 71%. Nykaa launched in October 2021 at a price band of ₹1,085 to ₹1,125 per equity share. Its share price went northward after listing and climbed to its lifetime high of ₹2,573.70 apiece. However, the stock has been hitting fresh lows since February 2022.

