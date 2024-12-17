Market volatility: A threat or an opportunity for investors?

Volatility in equity markets is natural and can be managed through strategies like asset allocation and disciplined investing. Focus on long-term goals and maintain patience to navigate fluctuations effectively.

Volatility is an unavoidable aspect of equity markets, yet it is often misunderstood. While volatility represents short-term fluctuations in stock prices, it is not synonymous with risk. Learning to navigate through periods of volatility can turn market unpredictability into a long-term opportunity for wealth creation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let’s explore volatility in detail, understand its causes, and how you can manage it effectively.

What is volatility, and why is it inevitable? Volatility refers to the rise and fall of stock prices over a short period. It’s intrinsic to equity as an asset class due to factors such as investor sentiment, global economic events, and corporate performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Volatility refers to the rise and fall of stock prices over a short period. It’s intrinsic to equity as an asset class due to factors such as investor sentiment, global economic events, and corporate performance.

For instance, the Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI) grew at an annualised rate of 19.9% over the last five years (2019–2024). Despite this robust growth, the journey was marked by periods of sharp corrections and recoveries. These fluctuations, while unsettling, are temporary and highlight the need for a long-term perspective.

Period Nifty 50 TRI (CAGR) Market Volatility 2019–2020 (COVID) Significant fall Global pandemic impact 2021–2022 Recovery and growth Economic reopening 2022–2024 Sharp fluctuations Interest rate changes

How stock prices move: The demand-supply dynamic Stock prices are influenced by demand and supply in the market. Stock prices are influenced by demand and supply in the market.

When demand rises and supply falls, prices increase.

When demand falls and supply rises, prices decrease. What causes demand and supply to change? Economic Cycles: Equity markets react to corporate earnings, which are tied to economic growth. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sudden halt in economic activity led to a market crash as earnings forecasts declined. Inflation and Interest Rates: Rising inflation can reduce consumer demand, impacting corporate earnings. Central banks often raise interest rates to curb inflation, which increases borrowing costs for businesses and impacts sectors like real estate and automobiles. Policy Changes: Government initiatives such as demonetisation or new taxation rules often trigger market volatility. For example, the capital gains tax changes in the 2024 Union Budget caused a temporary dip in equity markets. Global Events: Geopolitical tensions, oil price fluctuations, or central bank actions in major economies can ripple through global markets, impacting local equity performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Volatility vs. risk: What’s the difference? While often used interchangeably, volatility and risk are distinct concepts: While often used interchangeably, volatility and risk are distinct concepts:

Volatility Risk Temporary price fluctuations. Possibility of financial loss. Reflects market uncertainty. Reflects the likelihood of negative outcomes. Can be leveraged for advantage. Needs mitigation to avoid losses.

How to understand risk in investments Asset class risk profiles Different asset classes have unique risk profiles. Within equity itself, the risk varies across categories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Different asset classes have unique risk profiles. Within equity itself, the risk varies across categories.

Asset Class Category Risk Level Equity Large-cap stocks Moderate risk, stable returns. Equity Small/mid-cap High risk, high potential. Debt Short-term funds Low risk, lower returns. Debt Long-term funds Higher interest rate risk.

Key Metrics to Measure Risk Standard Deviation Measures how much a scheme’s returns deviate from its average over a period.

Higher standard deviation = Higher volatility. Beta Measures a scheme’s sensitivity to the market.

A beta of 1 indicates that the scheme moves in sync with the market. A beta greater than 1 means higher volatility relative to the market. Strategies to Deal with Volatility Understand Volatility: A lack of understanding often leads to panic. Educate yourself about the causes and nature of volatility to make informed decisions. Stay Calm: Market corrections are temporary. For example, the markets recovered strongly after the COVID-19 crash. Selling during such dips locks in losses, whereas staying invested allows you to benefit from recovery. Avoid Market Timing: Predicting the exact bottom or peak of the market is nearly impossible. Consistent investment is a more reliable strategy. Ignore Rumors: Social media often amplifies unverified information. Make decisions based on factual, verified data, and consult your financial advisor for guidance. Stick to Your Financial Plan: A solid financial plan anchors you during turbulent times. Focus on your long-term goals and avoid reacting impulsively to short-term market movements. Focus on Asset Allocation: Diversifying your investments across asset classes reduces risk. Rebalancing ensures your portfolio remains aligned with your goals and risk appetite. Leverage SIPs to Your Advantage: Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are a great way to navigate volatility. Through Rupee Cost Averaging, SIPs automatically buy more units when prices are low and fewer units when prices are high, reducing the average cost of investment.

Conclusion Volatility in equity markets is unavoidable but not something to fear. By understanding its causes and leveraging strategies like asset allocation, disciplined investing, and SIPs, you can turn volatility into an advantage. Volatility in equity markets is unavoidable but not something to fear. By understanding its causes and leveraging strategies like asset allocation, disciplined investing, and SIPs, you can turn volatility into an advantage.

Remember, the markets reward patience and discipline. Stick to your financial plan, focus on long-term goals, and avoid reacting to short-term noise. With the right mindset and strategies, you can navigate market volatility and achieve your financial aspirations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(The author is Cofounder & Executive Director, Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt. Ltd.)