Market Week Ahead: Fed meeting, FII flows among factors that will keep traders busy3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:35 AM IST
- Considering the 50-basis-point rate hike from the European Central Bank, all eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England, which are set to hold their policy meetings next week
Following the sharp rebound in the global markets, domestic indices Sensex and Nifty took a breather in hopes of relief from the global banking turmoil. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 355.06 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 57,989.90 on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty gained 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent to end at 17,100.05.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×