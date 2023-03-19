“Nifty on the weekly chart has formed a long bear candle with lower shadow. The negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and the swing low of Thursday at 16850 could be considered as a new lower bottom of the sequence. One may expect Nifty to move up from here towards the next overhead resistance of 17300-17350 levels by next week. Immediate support is at 16950 levels," Shetti said.