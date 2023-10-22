Market week ahead: Israel-Hamas war, crude oil price, Q2 earnings and global trends to impact markets
The Israel-Hamas war will prompt investors to keenly eye the Middle-East for trading activity among foreign investors
Movement in crude oil prices, global trends, and quarterly earnings will drive the Indian equity markets this coming week, analysts told PTI. Notably, the coming trading week is shortened by the Dussehra holiday on October 24.
