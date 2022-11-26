Market week ahead: Nifty looking to complete its unfinished business but…2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 11:51 AM IST
- Extreme bullishness is only a concern for the stock market and may lead to some profit booking or consolidation, says analyst
It was a good week for the bulls, as the Sensex and Bank Nifty hit record highs, whereas the Nifty ended at a record closing high. This week, Nifty will look at completing its unfinished business by hitting a fresh all-time high. The good news is that the laggard, broader market, is trying to catch up as well.