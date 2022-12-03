Last week, the Nifty, Sensex, and Banknifty all hit new highs, but there was some profit-taking at higher levels. We were outperforming, and now global cues are also supporting us. The good news is that the sluggish broader market has started to improve. Global cues continue to cause volatility, but this week the market's focus will shift to domestic cues like RBI policy and state election results. The outcome of the RBI policy is scheduled for 7 December, while the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will come on 8 December. On the global front, the US bond yields and the dollar index have fallen sharply, and markets will continue to watch their move from here. India is also benefiting from the low crude oil prices, which did not rise despite the drop in the dollar index. Institutional flows might be tepid in December; therefore, we may see major activity in the broader market.

