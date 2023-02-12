Market week ahead: Retail inflation data, global cues key factors to look for
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth a net ₹144.73 crore last week. This week, the market will be awaiting key inflation data from the US and India for clues on the rate hike trajectory of central banks.
In the domestic equity markets this week, trading activity will be largely driven by inflation data, trends in global markets, and foreign fund movement said analysts, adding that the participants will also monitor developments related to the Adani Group crisis, according to news agency PTI.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×