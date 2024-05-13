Market will remain jittery until conclusion of General Elections 2024, says Viraj Gandhi of Samco Mutual Fund
Viraj Gandhi, CEO, Samco Mutual Fund, anticipates that the market will remain jittery and highly reactive to news until the conclusion of elections. Some political analysts even predict a stagnation in the ruling party's seat tally compared to the previous elections, which has aided the negative sentiment. Any deviation from the projected poll results or seat count could dampen market breadth, particularly in volatile times, he added. Amid the elections, Gandhi prefers sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, emerging technologies like waste and water management, EV, hydro, and solar.
