Market wrap: Lowest ever volume on record, India VIX spike and Nifty tumble

“Technically, following a strong start, Nifty rejected the 9-DMA and saw a rapid decline; however, it was able to hold the 50-DMA of 18144. On the downside, the area between 18133 and 18080 represents a significant demand zone. As long as Nifty trades above 18080, the general bullish texture will hold, but below 18080, we can anticipate a short-term trend reversal. The 20-DMA of 18550 is a significant barrier on the upside, while 18440 is an immediate barrier. To reverse the bearish scenario, Nifty needs to break through this level. Bulls will anticipate a short covering move since the put/call ratio is oversold."

