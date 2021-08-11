Indian stock markets recovered from intra-day lows to flat flat today. Small-and-mid cap stocks also came off session lows after BSE said the new price limits to curb volatility would only impact a few companies for now. The Nifty and Sensex ended flat at 16,282 and 54,525 respectively.

In the broader market space, BSE Smallcap index closed 0.83% lower and the BSE Midcap index fell 0.22%, recovering from intraday losses of as much as 2.2% and 3.3%, respectively BSE clarified that that the new price circuit rules meant to curb volatility would be applicable on stocks that are priced above ₹10 and have a market capitalization of less than ₹1,000 crore. This new rule would be applicable on 31 stocks for now.

On Monday, BSE Ltd had placed additional price limits on securities to curb excessive price movement, leading to sharp selloff in midcap and smallcap stocks.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: "Nifty has closed in the band of 16238-16280 for the sixth session after seeing some downward volatility earlier in the day. Advance decline ratio continues to be negative but has improved compared to the previous day. The broader markets may be close to making a short term bottom and this may enable the Nifty to rise mildly in the near term. "

Santosh Meena , Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said: "BSE circular is just an excuse for a correction in the midcap and smallcap space because this circular is limited to few BSE stocks and it won't have any meaningful impact on the overall market. We are in a structural bull market where this kind of shakeout phase will be part of this journey. The correction in midcap and smallcap space, which started at the beginning of August month has taken out lots of weak hands therefore we may see a bounce back from here."

Among the sectors, the Nifty Metal index rose 3.14%. Elsewhere, Zomato Ltd closed 8.4% higher as investors looked past a quarterly loss and focused on strong revenue growth in the food delivery firm's first earnings as a publicly listed company.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said Nifty saw a sharp sell off but managed to take support around the 16150 level. "It bounced well and has again managed to close in the vicinity of 16300. If we can close above the 16300 level, the Nifty can move up to 16600. Until then any intra day correction can be utilized to accumulate long positions as the trend is positive."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, said," "We may see further consolidation in the index on Thursday however volatility will remain high due to the scheduled weekly expiry. The recent correction in the broader indices viz. midcap and smallcap have turned the participants cautious. We reiterate our view to prefer index majors and quality midcap for short-term bets until the broader market stabilises and suggest maintaining few short positions also. Investors, on the other hand, should not worry about the recent correction and use this phase to accumulate quality stocks on dips."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.