Market wrap: Midcaps, smallcaps stage sharp intraday comeback. Nifty ends flat

Santosh Meena , Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said: "BSE circular is just an excuse for a correction in the midcap and smallcap space because this circular is limited to few BSE stocks and it won't have any meaningful impact on the overall market. We are in a structural bull market where this kind of shakeout phase will be part of this journey. The correction in midcap and smallcap space, which started at the beginning of August month has taken out lots of weak hands therefore we may see a bounce back from here."